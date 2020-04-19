Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC ward officer’s driver tests positive

In yet another case of a frontliner getting infected, a driver of a western suburbs ward officer tested positive for coronavirus. The driver, who had no symptoms, has now been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital.

The civic body has also home quarantined the ward officer of H west ward (Bandra west) for a period of 14 days. Confirming the news, the ward officer (name withheld) said, "Yes, my driver has tested positive. He was asymptomatic. And now I am home quarantined for next 14 days. I am doing well."

According to a senior health officer from the ward, the driver was asymptomatic. "He was among the 40 civic employees who were tested for Covid-19, earlier this week. The reports that were issued on Thursday showed none of the employees to be infected with the virus, except for the driver," the officer said the tests were conducted in line of the new policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which mandates every frontliner to undergo the test.

"This is to avoid any chances of the frontliners being the carriers of the virus. The patient is an official driver of the ward officer and thus was closely working with the frontliners," the officer said.

Soon after the driver tested positive, his family members in Kalyan have also been home quarantined. "The driver had no symptoms and plus he had no travel history.

Also, he has no idea if he was exposed to anyone who is already afflicted with the virus. Thus, we are tracing the source from where he possibly got infected," the senior official said.