Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to hire 39 hearses to carry bodies of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients

Amid in rise of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BMC is all set to hire 39 hearses for carrying bodies of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

According to a report by Indian Express, BMC has floated tenders worth Rs 4 crore to hire these hearses. These 39 hearses will be stationed in the 24 administrative wards, while 15 will be deployed in civic hospitals. Each of these 39 hearses will have four attendants and a driver. Besides hearses, BMC has also floated tenders to hire 70 ambulances for ferrying patients from COVID care centres to hospitals.

The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, a single-day spike of 6,603 COVID-19 cases took Maharashtra's count of patients to 2,23,724 on Wednesday. The virus claimed the lives of 198 more people, which pushed the death toll in the state to 9,448.