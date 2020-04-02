Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC links public and private coronavirus testing facilities

The BMC said in the KEM Lab, home and in-hospital samples from KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital will be done. But, after reaching maximum capacity at KEM Lab, samples will be directed to NIV Mumbai.

At Haffkine and NIV labs, samples from KEM will be tested. And at Kasturba Lab, samples from Kasturba hospital and Nair hospital will be tested. Meanwhile, at JJ Hospital Lab samples from peripheral hospitals and any out of Mumbai samples will be tested. Samples from private hospitals may be sent to JJ Hospital or private labs for testing. "This should be strictly enforced by the concerned officials," the statement further reads.

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given a nod to 35 private laboratories across the country to conduct COVID-19 tests. Out of which, in Maharashtra, nine private labs are located in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 338. The Covid-19 death toll increased from 16 to 17. The number of positive cases shot up from 335 to 338, with two more cases in Pune and one in Buldhana. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.