Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC appoints five IAS officers to arrange beds for people in private hospitals

With the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and the increasing need for hospital beds, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appointed five IAS officers and entrusted them with the responsibility of arranging beds for people in need of treatment in private hospitals.

"In order to observe the compliance of above government notifications regarding regulation of private hospitals’ bed charges and Discharge Policy in the 35 major private hospitals in Mumbai, following IAS Officers and two Auditors from MCA Department for each hospital are appointed," BMC said in an order.

The five appointed officers are: Madan Nagaragoje, Ajit Patil, Radhakrishnan, Sushil Khodvekar and Prashanth Narnavare. According to the order, these officers have been assigned to different private hospitals.

Madan Nagaragoje will look after Bombay Hospital, Saifee, Jaslok, Breach Candy, H.N. Reliance, Bhatia, Convest and Manjula, S. Badani Jain and S.R.C.C.