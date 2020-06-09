Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC appoints five IAS officers to arrange beds for people in private hospitals

With the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and the increasing need for hospital beds, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appointed five IAS officers and entrusted them with the responsibility of arranging beds for people in need of treatment in private hospitals.
"In order to observe the compliance of above government notifications regarding regulation of private hospitals’ bed charges and Discharge Policy in the 35 major private hospitals in Mumbai, following IAS Officers and two Auditors from MCA Department for each hospital are appointed," BMC said in an order.
The five appointed officers are: Madan Nagaragoje, Ajit Patil, Radhakrishnan, Sushil Khodvekar and Prashanth Narnavare. According to the order, these officers have been assigned to different private hospitals.
Madan Nagaragoje will look after Bombay Hospital, Saifee, Jaslok, Breach Candy, H.N. Reliance, Bhatia, Convest and Manjula, S. Badani Jain and S.R.C.C.
Ajit Patil has been given responsibility of Masina Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Prince Ali Khan, Global, K.J. Somaiya, Guru Nanak and P. D Hinduja Hospital.
Radhakrishnan has been assigned SL Raheja, Lilavati, Holy Family, Seven Hills Hospital (Reliance), BSES, Sushrusha Hospital and Holy Spirit Hospital.
Sushil Khodvekar is in-charge of Kohinoor Hospital, Hindu Sabha, SRV Chembur, Galaxy Multispeciality Hospital, L.H. Hiranandani, Surana Sethia and Fortis Hospital.
Prashanth Narnavare's list includes Karuna Hospital, Kokilaben, Sanjeevani, Nanavati, Apex and Ani Apex Superspeciality Hospital.
These IAS officers will ensure that hospital charges for 80% beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are levied as per government norms mentioned in the notification. They will also see whether hospitals have displayed bed charges, PPE charges, mask charges, etc. on notice boards. The IAS officers will also ensure that the hospitals are not denying admission to walk-in patients, who are highly symptomatic (either positive or suspected) or are asymptomatic.
