Coronavirus in Mumbai: State govt deputes three IAS officers to micro-manage key hospitals

According to sources, the move was prompted by several embarrassing irregularities that were reported in the three civic hospitals recently. A video showing COVID-19 patients lying next to dead bodies in a ward at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion had gone viral on social media recently.

However, civic authorities chose not to link the decision to these recent irregularities, and said the IAS officers have been deputed only to ensure effective management of the three main civic-run hospitals.

"The management of hospitals has been a major challenge before the BMC for a long time. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, proper and effective management of these important hospitals working on the frontlines has become even more essential. We had initially asked various Assistant Municipal Commissioners on different profiles to take charge of the main and peripheral hospitals run by the BMC to ensure effective management. However, the AMC's have their own share of the workload," said a senior BMC official. He added, "The deans of these hospitals are medical professionals and can take care of medical-related issues. However, when it comes to non-medical issues, it needs someone with better managerial and organisational skills."

While the BMC is spearheading Mumbai's response to the Coronavirus pandemic, another IAS officer has been deputed to take charge of two state government-run hospitals in the city. The charge of managing state-run GT Hospital and JJ Hospital has been handed over to 2011-batch IAS officer Sushil Khodvekar, who is the deputy secretary of state school education and sports department. He, too, attended the briefing session with the civic commissioner.