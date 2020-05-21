Coronavirus in Mumbai: Residents allege BMC workers have left filth from nullahs on the road for over a week

Mumbai: Stuck indoors due to lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak, residents across the city have raised a stink over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) nullah cleaning exercise, claiming that workers have left filth on roadsides across the city. Residents have complained that the garbage has been left unattended for more than a week.

BMC officials have, however, said that most of their staff are busy on coronavirus related duty hence the nullah cleaning exercise is being carried out unsupervised at many places.

The desilting and cleaning of stormwater drains (nullahs) are carried out as part of the pre-monsoon preparations. However, residents claim that this year after cleaning the nullahs, the filth was left on the sides of the roads and was spilling over the footpaths. Small heaps of garbage were seen at every half a kilometre on the entire stretch of road between Borivali and Dahisar West, on SV Road and Dahisar East, said a resident. “When we asked the workers about when it will be cleared, we were told in a day or two. It’s since been more than a week. The heap of filth is drying up and as and when breeze flows.. so does the stink," said Deepshikha Singh, a resident of Save Nagar, Dahisar East.