Coronavirus in Mumbai: Housing societies defy BMC diktat to screen all residents

Mumbai: After the BMC issued a circular last week to housing societies in zone 5 (Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur and Deonar) to screen every resident in every flat by recording temperature and oxygen levels of every resident, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSewa) has opposed the move, pointing out that housing society office-bearers feel the exercise will be risky to their lives and also create a higher risk of exposure to Covid-19
The circular dated May 17 stated that the societies will have to screen each of its members and maintain a record register of their body temperature and oxygen levels. This record register will be checked by the civic authority officials from time to time.
The BMC has clarified that the instructions are not mandatory and is contemplating withdrawing the circular or make changes in it. "The circular is not mandatory. It was a suggestion from the state minority minister. The move would have taken off a little load of BMC health workers, hence we thought of taking it forward. We will look into the matter and resolve the issue," said Bharat Marathe, Joint Municipal Commissioner of Zone 5.
“Many housing societies have approached us and raised concerns over the BMC circular. By recording oxygen level or screening the resident's body temperature, society office-bearers, who do not have access to PPE kits, will come in contact with people, putting them as well as their close contacts at risk,” said Rajeev Saxena, chairman of Taskforce, MahaSewa.
