Coronavirus in Mumbai: Housing societies defy BMC diktat to screen all residents

Mumbai: After the BMC issued a circular last week to housing societies in zone 5 (Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur and Deonar) to screen every resident in every flat by recording temperature and oxygen levels of every resident, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSewa) has opposed the move, pointing out that housing society office-bearers feel the exercise will be risky to their lives and also create a higher risk of exposure to Covid-19

The circular dated May 17 stated that the societies will have to screen each of its members and maintain a record register of their body temperature and oxygen levels. This record register will be checked by the civic authority officials from time to time.