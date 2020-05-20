Building housing top babus 'sealed': BMC

The BMC has asked the management committee to ensure containment measures are strictly enforced in the sealed area with the help of private security of the building, if required.

It has also asked it to take due care to ensure supplies of food, medicines, and essentials to the families in quarantine, especially if a positive asymptomatic patient is quarantined. Regular monitoring to be done via telephone call, and if any symptoms are noticed, BMC official to be intimated immediately.

If there are medical professionals residing in the building or society, they should take steps to sensitise the residents of nature of this disease and precautions to be taken to prevent its spread without spreading scare and stigma, the BMC’s letter adds.

"The building houses a number of senior high-profile bureaucrats. That is why the civic body is adhering to stricter policies for safety measures," said a BMC official.

Sources said there had been another case of COVID-19 previously in the same building, due to which the BMC has adopted stricter measures this time. A ward BJP corporator Harshita Narwekar, however, said the civic body will only be sealing the floor where the COVID-19 patient resides.

"The BMC will be sealing only the floor on which the patient resides. The new guidelines of the BMC state the civic body need not seal the entire building, and they will adhere to the rules," Narwekar told The Free Press Journal.

According to the revised containment policies of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, if a COVID-19 case is found in a building, the entire building does not necessarily have to be sealed. The floor on which the patient resides, however, must be sealed.