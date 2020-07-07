Coronavirus in Mumbai: BJP MP Gopal Shetty felicitates 30 COVID-19 warriors with gold coins, Rs 5000 cash

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty on Monday felicitated 30 COVID-19 warriors, each with a 1 gram gold coin and Rs 5,000 cash for their services to the people during the ongoing pandemic. These COVID-19 warriors include security guards, sanitation workers and administrative workers.
The Satra Park Cooperative Housing Society organised the felicitation ceremony in Borivali, Mumbai and Shetty, the parliamentarian for North Mumbai, presided over the event as its chief guest. He also inaugurated a COVID care centre that the society had set up within its premises. This centre has a capacity of 12 patients.
"I aim to ensure that all of us contribute our efforts in every way possible, during this COVID crisis. I also hope that these positive efforts will guide us collectively on a path away from our current situation", said Gopal Shetty, the MP from North Mumbai.
Shetty had appealed to the Mumbai administration, seeking approval for private housing societies to develop COVID care centres within their compounds. "I am grateful that the administration has agreed to this demand and am seeing many societies step forward and take the necessary steps to develop these centres", added Shetty.
Present on the occasion was local BJP legislator Sunil Rane and other dignitaries. Shetty has been instrumental in setting up a fully-equipped Covid centre at Pawan Dham in Kandivali West under the auspices of Jain spiritual leader Namramuni Maharaj, and helped increase bed capacities at various Covid care centres in private and public hospitals in Borivali and Dahisar suburbs, among the new hot spots.
Gopal Shetty also helped to organise an additional beds in COVID wards for the Miti Life hospital, Rustomjee, Dahisar (47 beds), Punjabi Galli, Borivali west (120 beds), ESIC hospital (250 beds) and Bhagwati hospital (80 beds). "By boosting the infrastructure for these hospitals, we're ensuring rapid, round the clock medical care for people in Northern Mumbai during the current COVID crisis. Apart from private hospitals, people can visit these centres for affordable and timely healthcare avenues", Shetty added.
