Coronavirus in Mumbai: BJP MP Gopal Shetty felicitates 30 COVID-19 warriors with gold coins, Rs 5000 cash

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty on Monday felicitated 30 COVID-19 warriors, each with a 1 gram gold coin and Rs 5,000 cash for their services to the people during the ongoing pandemic. These COVID-19 warriors include security guards, sanitation workers and administrative workers.

The Satra Park Cooperative Housing Society organised the felicitation ceremony in Borivali, Mumbai and Shetty, the parliamentarian for North Mumbai, presided over the event as its chief guest. He also inaugurated a COVID care centre that the society had set up within its premises. This centre has a capacity of 12 patients.

"I aim to ensure that all of us contribute our efforts in every way possible, during this COVID crisis. I also hope that these positive efforts will guide us collectively on a path away from our current situation", said Gopal Shetty, the MP from North Mumbai.