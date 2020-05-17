Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST to continue bus services for essential service personnel

India has recorded over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, and on Sunday the consequent lockdown was extended for the fourth time. But even as people are being urged to stay at home and practice social distancing, not everyone has that option.

As essential service personnel continue to work, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) on Sunday issued a circular stating that BEST buses to ply on May 18 and thereafter to facilitate the movement of essential service personnel. A section of the trade unions have warned against the same, but the BEST circular ignored naysayers. The circular on Sunday confirmed that from Monday onwards, buses will ply normally for essential service providers.

"Buses will ply normally as per routine on Sunday. There are rumours being spread about discontinuation of service, however theses are not true" reads the circular.