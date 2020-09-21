Coronavirus in Mumbai: Beds availability reduced to 31% from 50% in last 20 days

“The drop in number of beds and a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases post Ganpati festivities have together burdened the existing system. While there are still beds for mildly to moderately ill patients, fewer beds are available for seriously ill ones,” said an official.

Currently, 71% of active patients in the city are asymptomatic, 24% are symptomatic and 4% are critical.

“More patients are asymptomatic, and as more cases are coming from high-rises, these patients opt for quarantining themselves at home. BMC has allowed that as long as they have a separate room and an independent toilet in the house,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of BMC’s public health department.