Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 18

Mumbai reported 2,267 new COVID- 19 cases on Friday, taking its cumulative infection count to 1,80,542, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll in the Maharashtra capital increased to 8,372 as 52 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.
The number of recovered patients rose to 1,37,664 as 925 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.
Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 77 per cent and the city has 34,136 active cases at present, according to it.
It has conducted 9.77 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.
According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.24 per cent, while the average case doubling rate is 55 days.
The city has 9,665 sealed buildings, where one or more cases have been found and 585 containment zones in slums and chawls.
By August end, there were 6,171 sealed buildings and 562 containment zones.
On Thursday, the city had recorded 2,389 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise.
BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 17.
BMC has also issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of September 17.
Alongwith this BMC has also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of September 17.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said.
Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.
A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.
