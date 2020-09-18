Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 18

Mumbai reported 2,267 new COVID- 19 cases on Friday, taking its cumulative infection count to 1,80,542, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the Maharashtra capital increased to 8,372 as 52 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,37,664 as 925 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 77 per cent and the city has 34,136 active cases at present, according to it.

It has conducted 9.77 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.24 per cent, while the average case doubling rate is 55 days.

The city has 9,665 sealed buildings, where one or more cases have been found and 585 containment zones in slums and chawls.

By August end, there were 6,171 sealed buildings and 562 containment zones.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 2,389 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise.