Coronavirus in Mumbai: Authorities are slow to react in Chembur, 60 per cent of patients from slums

Also, at least four have been discharged from these areas after they recovered from the virus," the officer too Free Press Journal. However, the authorities are not sealing the entire slum pocket. "We cannot seal the entire slum pocket, but we are only sealing the one or two lanes of the specific area, where the patient lives.

Sealing entire slum pocket is not being done as of now," the officer said, while accepting that since all the slums are located in proximity, residents here run a higher risk of getting infected. "Since all the areas in these slums are in proximity and the homes are situated just next to each other, there are higher risks of more citizens contracting the virus.

But we are only sealing the lanes or specific areas of the patient," the officer said. The officer further said that the it is not possible to stop people from coming out of their homes in slums. "We can make them aware of the disease and how it spreads. But we cannot force them to maintain personal hygiene.

We cannot enter their homes and wash their hands or even keep a vigil 24x7," the senior officer said. As per the officer, slum dwellers are not paying any heed to the advisories and the orders being passed from time-to-time. "We have even started making announcements in these areas but still people are coming out.

Now that Ramzan is about to start we are conducting meetings with all the local mosque committees to urge the community members to stay indoors," the officer said. Adding, "Since the major source of transmission in slums is because of toilets, we have started disinfecting all community toilets now thrice a day."