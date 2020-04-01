Coronavirus in Mumbai: Akin to Chinese videos, Mumbai gets its disinfectant spraying cannon

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will be soon witnessed to trucks spraying disinfectants using cannons akin to those seen in the by lanes of China on viral videos. The videos were touted as China's advanced preparedness to deal with the corona menace. A similar disinfection process has been introduced in the city's suburbs.

For now, the K East ward of Andheri (East) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the first ever fogging canon for the purpose of spreading disinfectants has been introduced.

The six feet long canon is installed over a container which houses the antiseptic disinfectant. The setup is installed over a tempo or truck, which is then controlled by an automated electronic system which an engineer operates. The canon can spray disinfectants in the air as high as the height of a four storeyed building.