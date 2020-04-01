Coronavirus in Mumbai: Akin to Chinese videos, Mumbai gets its disinfectant spraying cannon

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will be soon witnessed to trucks spraying disinfectants using cannons akin to those seen in the by lanes of China on viral videos. The videos were touted as China's advanced preparedness to deal with the corona menace. A similar disinfection process has been introduced in the city's suburbs.
For now, the K East ward of Andheri (East) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the first ever fogging canon for the purpose of spreading disinfectants has been introduced.
The six feet long canon is installed over a container which houses the antiseptic disinfectant. The setup is installed over a tempo or truck, which is then controlled by an automated electronic system which an engineer operates. The canon can spray disinfectants in the air as high as the height of a four storeyed building.
Congress Corporator of the K East ward, Jagdish Amin has procured the canon on a trial basis from the supplier of disinfectant guns. Following the usage, Amin has also written to the ward officer and civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi requesting him to procure more canons into the service.
"The spraying equipment was given to me by our supplier of disinfectant kits. He said it was lying idle in his go down so why not I use it. The canon is more effective than the hand operated disinfectant guns and it can spray as high as a fourth storeyed building,” said Amin touting the benefits.
Amin didn't limit the usage of the canon within his jurisdiction. In the past one week he has sprayed disinfectants using the cannon in areas like Ville Parle, Santacruz and Malad. Currently civic workers and fire brigade personnel have been spraying only bleach and antiseptic solutions using guns and sprays clad in hazmat suits.
