Coronavirus in Mumbai: After chaos outside liquor shops, Section 144 imposed in the city till May 17

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police have announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

"The Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am," the police said.

Earlier, people thronged to the liquor shops in the state as the government had relaxed norms in terms of sale of liquor. However, they were standing in long queues to buy their booze till noon as the excise department was yet to clarify if sale of liquor is allowed in the state.