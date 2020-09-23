Coronavirus in Mumbai: 97-year-old man from Nalasopara recovers from COVID-19

Dr Mahabali Singh, Director of Star hospital, said a special team was formed to supervise the condition and treatment of Ramchandra Patil. “Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily. Antibiotics were given to him, proper team was formed he was on oxygen and his immune system was quite good. The man was quite positive that he is going to get well soon,” the doctor added.

While hailing Patil's fighting spirit, Dr Singh said, “It was truly extraordinary to see that Mr. Patil was responding well to treatment from day one. We are so glad that he was recovered in a mere seven days.”

While speaking about Patil’s medication and diet doctor informed that he has been given basic medicines of multi-vitamins and proper diet which includes fruits like dragon fruit, kiwi, juices, etc. Patil has also been advised to eat more green leafy vegetables.

The doctors and all the staff of Star hospital saluted Ramchandra Patil’s energy and his will power to battle the deadly virus. Patil was admitted on September 10 and was discharged on September 18. Patil became the oldest person in Palghar district to recover from COVID-19.

Due to corona virus, the numbers of deaths across the country is consistently increasing. At such times a recovery of such an elderly man is a ray of hope.