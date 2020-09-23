Coronavirus in Mumbai: 97-year-old man from Nalasopara recovers from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has been claiming lives across the world, while instilling a sense of fear among the people. But, the silver lining to this has been the numerous recoveries that have been recorded, which also includes people as old as 100.
On such recent case was reported from Palghar district. A 97-year-old man was cured of COVID-19 in just seven days. Ramchandra Krishna Patil, a resident of Achole village in Nalasopara, is the oldest in the Palghar district to beat COVID. Ramchandra Krishna Patil is grandfather of Nalasopara ex-corporator Vaibhav Patil. He was admitted to Star Hospital in Nalasopara on September 9 after he developed fever, cough and cold.
On admission to the hospital, Patil was tested for coronavirus which turned out to positive. Looking at the age doctors quickly began the treatment. Patil's family members were also quarantined for seven days.
Dr Mahabali Singh, Director of Star hospital, said a special team was formed to supervise the condition and treatment of Ramchandra Patil. “Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily. Antibiotics were given to him, proper team was formed he was on oxygen and his immune system was quite good. The man was quite positive that he is going to get well soon,” the doctor added.
While hailing Patil's fighting spirit, Dr Singh said, “It was truly extraordinary to see that Mr. Patil was responding well to treatment from day one. We are so glad that he was recovered in a mere seven days.”
While speaking about Patil’s medication and diet doctor informed that he has been given basic medicines of multi-vitamins and proper diet which includes fruits like dragon fruit, kiwi, juices, etc. Patil has also been advised to eat more green leafy vegetables.
The doctors and all the staff of Star hospital saluted Ramchandra Patil’s energy and his will power to battle the deadly virus. Patil was admitted on September 10 and was discharged on September 18. Patil became the oldest person in Palghar district to recover from COVID-19.
Due to corona virus, the numbers of deaths across the country is consistently increasing. At such times a recovery of such an elderly man is a ray of hope.
