Coronavirus in Mumbai: 7 more BEST employees discharged, recovery rate increases to 48%

Mumbai: With seven more employees were discharged on Wednesday, the recovery rate amongst the BEST employees rose to 48 per cent. The total number of discharged patient stands at 70.
Presently, there are 77 BEST staffers who are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. Of these, as many as 60 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
"As many as 60 under treatment patients are asymptomatic and are showing mild symptoms. They will be fully recovered soon and will be released shortly" said Dr. Anil Singhal, BEST chief medical officer.
Meanwhile, considering the dearth in beds and testing facilities in government hospitals, the BEST administration has already started testing its employees in private hospitals and laboratories. Also earlier this week, due to unavailability of beds in the ICU, BEST administration has shifted two patients to private hospitals.
