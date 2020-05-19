Coronavirus in Mumbai: 66-year-old man who tested negative dies of Covid

Mumbai: A 66-year-old man from Malad died of COVID-19 seven days after he was tested negative for the pandemic. Following his death, his family members and close relatives were quarantined by the civic authorities as a precautionary measure.

According to his close relative, the man, a grocery store owner, was coughing from over a month, since he was not stepped out, we thought it was not COVID-19.

However, his son, who works in a testing lab, tested his father for COVID19 on May 7 and it turned out to be negative. However, by May 11 his condition became worse following which he was taken to a nearby civic hospital.

"After learning that the patient doesn't have fever and no dry cough, the doctors prescribed him antibiotics and said that the patient doesn't have any coronavirus symptoms so they cannot recommend for Covid19 treatment," said his family member.

On the same day, his condition worsened further and was admitted to Shri Balaji hospital in Malad. After admission, the doctor again tested him for Covid-19, however, this time he was tested positive and on May 14 succumbed to the deadly disease.