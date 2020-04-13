Coronavirus in Mumbai: 6 Times Group employees test positive for COVID-19 of which 4 are from Mirror Now

Six employees of The Times Network have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai. Out of the six employees, four are from the group’s English news channel Mirror Now and the other two are from ET Now.

In a statement issued to BestMediaInfo.com, Times Network said, "Despite practising all safety measures and precautions while fulfilling their duties, four of our colleagues at Mirror Now and two support staff members have tested coronavirus positive. Following BMC guidance, they have been shifted to the mandatory quarantine facility at a private hospital in Mumbai and are doing fine."

The statement further said that the rest of the team members have all tested negative. Reportedly, the BMC has conducted an anti-virus sanitisation at their Lower Parel premises, and said that it will be ready for resuming operations by mid next week.

According to a report in ThePrint, the four positive COVID-19 positive cases from Mirror Now work on the desk, while the other two from ET Now are pantry staff.

Following the reported coronavirus cases, the Times Network has moved their operations to an alternative location. "To ensure non-stop news to our viewers, the operations of Mirror Now and ET Now have been shifted to an alternative location in Mumbai, which was kept ready for an emergency scenario. This is being managed by a fresh standby team," the statement further said.