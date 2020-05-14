Coronavirus in Mumbai: 45 doctors from Wardha join SevenHills Hospital team

Mumbai As many as 45 doctors have arrived on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital to join the medical bandwagon in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the expansion plan of the civic-run hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has started bringing in more medical staffers to tackle the problem of staff crunch.
On Wednesday morning, 45 doctors from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Wardha, arrived at SevenHills Hospital at Andheri East's Marol.
The Marol hospital has been transformed into the largest quarantine facility of the city with 898 beds. As of Tuesday, it has discharged 1006 patients. However, the hospital has only 175 doctors. The arrival of additional 45 doctors has proved to be a great relief for them.
This is the first time since the Corona outbreak that doctors who are not residents of Mumbai have been given the charge of treating patients in the major Covid-19 hotspot of the nation. The doctors have been brought from Wardha, which is a green zone and a bus had been arranged for their transportation.
After their mission at seven hills gets over, they will be quarantined for 15 days after which they will be transferred back to their hometown. "Seven hills is one of the major facilities of Covid-19 treatment in the city.
If required, we will get in more staffers" said a BMC official. "Mumbai has a shortfall of doctors and medical staffers. To compensate the staff crunch, we will need to bring in more doctors and nurses to fast track treatment," the official added.
