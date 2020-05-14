Coronavirus in Mumbai: 45 doctors from Wardha join SevenHills Hospital team

Mumbai As many as 45 doctors have arrived on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital to join the medical bandwagon in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the expansion plan of the civic-run hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has started bringing in more medical staffers to tackle the problem of staff crunch.

On Wednesday morning, 45 doctors from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Wardha, arrived at SevenHills Hospital at Andheri East's Marol.

The Marol hospital has been transformed into the largest quarantine facility of the city with 898 beds. As of Tuesday, it has discharged 1006 patients. However, the hospital has only 175 doctors. The arrival of additional 45 doctors has proved to be a great relief for them.