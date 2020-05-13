Vande Bharat Mission: Indians stranded in London, Singapore and other countries arrive at Mumbai Airport

In line with the Standard Operating Procedure, approved by Govt of Maharashtra for the Vande Bharat Mission, flights have started arriving at Mumbai.

On the first day two flights, one from London and another from Singapore was handled successfully under Vande Bharat totalling 572 Pax.

On day 2, the first flight AI-1387 from Manila -Mumbai arrived at 01.16Hrs on May 11, 2020 and AI-C174 from San Francisco-Mumbai at 0525 hrs. 225 passengers were on board who belonged to various districts of Maharashtra.

All the passengers were screened by the Airport Health Officials and State Health Department Doctors allowed the passengers for immigration and custom clearance. Special sign boards were provided for physical distancing of passengers and hand sanitizers were placed at strategic points.