Coronavirus in Mumbai: 4,000 BMC employees and police personnel will be tested for COVID-19 every day

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, 4,000 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff and Mumbai Police personnel will be tested for COVID-19 every day from today.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, these civic employees and police personnel will be tested daily with the help of rapid antigen testing kits. Around 2,250 civic staff and more than 2,000 police personnel in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 108 BMC employees and 52 city police personnel.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told the leading that the testing drive will cover all sanitation, health department and hospital staff. While the police personnel aged 45-55 will be tested first, later those aged below 45 with comorbidities will be covered. “Once these personnel are tested, we will cover the light arm division and other units,” Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (administration) told the leading daily.