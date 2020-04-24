Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3 more BEST staffers positive for Covid virus

MUMBAI: Three more staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have been found COVID-19 positive on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the transport undertaking to seven.

On Friday, Two conductors of Dharavi and Vikhroli bus depots and an electrician of the electricity wing of have been found positive of the dreaded virus. Unlike the previous cases, these conductors don't have any travel history.

Presently, 236 staffers of the BEST have been quarantined, out of which 100 of them have returned to duty as no symptoms have been reported. At present BEST is providing transportation service to all the emergency service providers of the city.