Coronavirus in Mumbai: 27 new cases recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli

There were 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 280, including three deaths.

Among the 27 positive cases were two policemen, two government hospital staffers, three employees of a government sector in Mumbai, three employees of a private company and two employees were from the APMC market. In all of these cases, people were infected by contact with positive patients, according to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health officials.

Of the 280 cases in the region, 200 patients are currently under treatment, 77 people have recovered and have been discharged.

According to a KDMC health official, "There are several positive patients who contracted the infection while at work in Mumbai. We have appealed to others who work in Mumbai to isolate themselves on reaching home."

Apart from adopting containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is tracing the contacts of the affected and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli.

Vehicular movement to and from the area has been blocked and the police has been deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.