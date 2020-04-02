Coronavirus in Mumbai: 25 New Delhi locals traced, sent to KDMC for test

Thane: Kalyan Bazarpeth Police have tracked down 25 New Delhi residents to the Kalyan-Govind wadi area on Wednesday, saying they had come to Kalyan city to promote religion.

"We received information about the 25 people from the superintendent of Thane police. We tracked them down and alerted the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC)," police said. They were taken to KDMC hospital on the same day for testing.

They have tested negative for CoVID19 and have been placed under home quarantine at a location on Bhiwandi Kalyan Road, according to officials of the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday. According to police, 25 people had returned from Nizamuddin to Mumbai on March 12. They all were promoting the religion in Kalyan Bhiwandi area.