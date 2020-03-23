Coronavirus in Mumbai: 220 offences registered by police until Saturday

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered at least 220 offences since the state government imposed certain guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the offences including violations of prohibitory orders, unlawful assembly and spitting in public places.

The state government had issued prohibitory orders on March 14, to curb the spread of coronavirus. With these orders, the state had imposed a ban on unlawful assembly, as they shut down bars, pubs, discotheques and gyms in the city.

Private establishments and companies have also been told to only have 50 per cent staff in attendance. Those found flouting norms were booked for various sections. According to the figures given by Mumbai Police, they had registered a total of 220 offences until Saturday.

The offenders were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including disobedience to order, duly promulgated by public servant (188) and section 115 of the Bombay Police Act, for spitting in public.

"Until Saturday we had registered 32 offences under section 188," said Mumbai Police public relations officer Pranay Ashok. Recently, Dharavi Police arrested Bipin Harilal Nirmal, 26, and Ravindra Yadav Angarke, 44, both leaders of the Bahujan Kranti Morcha, for addressing a public gathering.

According to police, around 34- 40 people had attended the gathering which the duo was addressing on a public address system. The two were arrested and released on bail by police on the same day, as the offence was bailable.

Police have also been booking people flouting the guidelines set by the municipal corporation. Several gym owners and other establishments were booked for remaining open.

On Monday a curfew was announced in the state. People's movement and vehicular traffic was also restricted by the government as a precautionary measure in the war on coronavirus.