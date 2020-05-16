Coronavirus in Mumbai: 2 more cops die due to COVID-19

Mumbai: A 57-year-old policeman, Madhukar Mane, officer attached to the Motor Transport Department of Mumbai Police died of the novel coronavirus on Friday, while assistant police inspector (API) Amol Kulkarni, succumbed to COVID-19 early on Saturday.
An official said, Mane and Kulkarni's demise recorded the tenth and eleventh death in the state police department. Police said that assistant sub-inspector Mane was attached to the Motor Transport department at Nagpada, where he worked as a driver and had been sent on a compulsory leave for the last 15 days, following the Home department's directive, not to deploy personnel of or above the age of 55 considering their vulnerability to Coronavirus.
Mane had developed symptoms while at home and succumbed to the infection late on Friday. In the second death, API Amol Kulkarni, 32, who was attached to Shahu Nagar police station, had complained of cold and fever on May 13, and was admitted to the civic-run Sion Hospital.
After the doctors conducted tests for the novel Coronavirus as he was a patient of hypertension, high blood pressure, he was discharged and the reports came out positive only on Saturday.
However, hours before the reports stated he was COVID-19 positive, around 5am on Saturday, Kulkarni was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor of his Pratiksha Nagar residence and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
