Coronavirus in Mumbai: Amid lockdown, beware fraudsters promising home delivery of booze

As wine and beer shop owners fine tune their arrangements to launch a mechanism for home delivering Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) amid the lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus, some fraudsters have turned it into an opportunity to cheat booze seekers.

Thanks to the timely alert by his neighbor, a Mira Road resident was saved from becoming a victim of an online fraud on Thursday. Looking for a liquor shop close to his residence on an online search engine, Vinod Pandey (name changed) came across the page of a prominent shop offering doorstep delivery for an array of spirits. This would be possible after transferring money online directly to them via e-wallets.

Luckily, for Sharma his neighbor arrived just in time and felt there was something fishy about the offer. Both cross verified the credentials of the displayed phone numbers and also contacted the real wine shop owner only to find that the advertisement was a trap to lure and cheat desperate tipplers.