Will alcohol be delivered home in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru? Here’s all you need to know

The Supreme Court on Friday asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus on account of crowding at the shops.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, which took up the matter through video conferencing, disposed of the plea challenging the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, allowing sales of liquor through direct contact sales during the lockdown period.

"The bench directed that States may consider allowing non-direct contact sales or online sales or home delivery of liquor during these times," advocate Sai Deepak, appearing for petitioner Guruswamy Nataraj said after the hearing. During the hearing, he argued that there are 70,000 liquor vends across the country and over five crore people have till now purchased liquor from these shops.

Meanwhile, Zomato is aiming to start delivering alcohol to people’s homes, according to a Reuters news report. Zomato CEO Mohit Gupta, the report says, wrote to to industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) suggesting the idea in a business proposal.

While this may take time to become a reality, this is what states are proposing.