Alcohol, barbers, cabs - What's allowed and what's not during Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai?

In the wake of the novel coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Centre has on Friday extended the lockdown for two more weeks from May 4.
In this new phase of the lockdown, considerable relaxations have been given to the districts in Green and Orange Zones.
Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai comes under the Red Zone. Here is what is allowed and what isn't in the Maximum city:
Industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing, and, manufacturing units of packaging material.
Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.
Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUS), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.
In Red zones (outside the containment zone), cars with one driver and two passengers are allowed. Also, two wheeler without a pillion is allowed. Also, e-commerce sites can deliver essentials in Mumbai and the rest of the Red Zones.
All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are open in the urban areas. Public utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet is also open.
Banks, NBFCs, insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies are also working. Courier and postal services are also allowed to operate. All health services including medical transport is also allowed.
Liqour shops aren't open in the Red Zone. The permission has been granted for Green and Orange Zones.
Schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, gyms, spas and salons are also closed.
Mumbai Suburban Railway network and Mumbai metros are not operational. Also, public transport, Uber and Ola is not allowed.
Meanwhile, The cases in the city have crossed the 7,000 mark and the death toll is nearing 300.
