Alcohol, barbers, cabs - What's allowed and what's not during Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai?

In the wake of the novel coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Centre has on Friday extended the lockdown for two more weeks from May 4.

In this new phase of the lockdown, considerable relaxations have been given to the districts in Green and Orange Zones.

Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai comes under the Red Zone. Here is what is allowed and what isn't in the Maximum city:

Industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing, and, manufacturing units of packaging material.