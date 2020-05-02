Shocking: Amid lockdown, man drags police officer on car's bonnet in Punjab's Jalandhar

"A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. A probe is on," Surjeet Singh, investigating officer, told the ANI.

Citing "significant gains" of the ongoing restriction across the country, the Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The third phase of the lockdown will continue till May 17, and was announced ahead of the lockdown 2.0 ending on May 3. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation in the country, it said.

In an order issued by the Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is mentioned that the lockdown is being extended for a "further period of two weeks beyond May 4".