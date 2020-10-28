Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1,354 new infections reported on Wednesday

After reporting below 1000 cases for two consecutive days, the city has witnessed a 69 per cent rise in the number of corona cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai on Wednesday added 1,354 new infections and 31 covid-19 fatalities, pushing its tally to 2,54,242, with 10,153 deaths till now.

Meanwhile, there was a slight rise in the daily cases across Maharashtra, with 6,738 new cases and 91 fatalities on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 16,60,766, with 43,554 deaths so far. The recovery rate has also increased to 89.53 per cent, while the mortality rate is around 2.62 per cent over the last two months.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the next two months are very crucial and they have to be very cautious. They have seen a decline in countries such as Germany, Italy and Spain, but after some time, it resulted in a sudden spurt in cases, which is known as ‘second wave’, following which they need to be prepared for any resurgence, believing that this could be a deceptive decline.

“Apart from ongoing festivals, winter is another reason to keep the guard up. There is a possibility of rise in cases in the coming season, which is favourable to respiratory diseases. We have to watch the situation in November and December. We also have to stock medicines, oxygen supply, and keep hospitals ready for any situation. If a constant drop in cases continues till January, it would mean things are getting better,” he said.

The total number of cases recorded from October 1-27 is 270,736, compared to 593,192 cases reported in September. Last month saw the highest number of cases in the state since March when the first Covid-19 case was detected.