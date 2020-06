Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 23

The MBMC has intensified its efforts by launching a rigorous contact tracing campaign to prevent the spread of the virus and contain the death rate. On the other hand, the recovery rate has also gone down to 55 percent after a total of 1,184 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 865. Meanwhile, out of the 5,873 swab tests conducted till Saturday, 2,152 persons tested negative, while 3,288 persons tested positive even as reports of 433 persons were still awaited.

Meanwhile with 1,059 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 49.21 percent of the cases, followed by 560 (26.02%) and 533 (24.77%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively.

Here's the full list of containment zones in MBMC:

1. A 201 Jay Shiv Thakur, JP Thakur Marg Bhayander

2. A 303, b-2 Indira Nagar, Near Sanjivani Hospital, Fit Road Bhayander

3. 202 Mahesh Nagar 4, Shiv Sena Galli Bhayander

4. 207-B, Bhavesh-1, Shiv Sena Galli Bhayander

5. Shriram Darshan B wing 306, Sita Bhavan lane, Navghar Road, Bhayander

6. Swanad Ganesh-26, Kharigav, Bhayander

7. Near Luckystar Industries, Gala Number 3, Bhaji Market, Bhayander

8. Bhaktikunj A wing-202, Near Masjid, Cabin Road Bhayander

9. Shivganga Aparatment, Room Number-304, A Wing, Narmada Nagar, Cabin Road, Bhayander

10. Mandip B Wing, G-9, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

11. J-1 B wing, Room Number 301, Shirdi Nagar, Bhayander

12. 702 A wing, Ranuja Ramdev Park, Indralok face 4, Bhayander

13. C-701, Sai Garden, Indralok Face 3, Bhayander

14. Sahyadri Mhada, AL-13,1301, Near Shanti Garden, Mira Road

15. B-5-202, Rajanigandha, Sector-10, Shanti Nagar, Swami Narayan Mandir, Mira Road

16. B 502, Happy Home Residency, Near 7/11 School, Mira Road

17. 5-C 603, Sadguru Co Kanakiya, Mira Road

18. 401, Nikunj Niketan, SVP School Road, Shivar Garden, Mira Road

19. 903, Raj Atlantis 2, Near Shivar Garden, SVP School Mira Road

20. Room Number 03, Cane Wood Park, Bale Number 2, Near Ramdev Park, Mira Road

21. A-101, Sai Krupa, Ram Dev Park, Mira Road

22. Samaj Mandir, Uttan Navikhadi, Bhayander

23. Room Number 373, Lane Number 5, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Road, Bhayander

24. B-206, Building Number 4, Donald Park, NRP Park Bhayander

25. D-103, Jai Ambe Dham, Near Mother Merry School, Rahul Park, Bhayander

26. B-205, Pratik Apartment, In front of Sneha Hospital, Navghar Road, Bhayander

27. B-504, Century Park, Pooja Nagar, Mira Road

28. 104, A Building 9, Shanti Sector 6, Mira Road

29. C-405, In front of Lodha Casa Essensa Mall, Mira Road

30. A-201, Bhaskar Miraroad

31. 204-B, New Jupiter Building, PK Road, Bhayander

32. Gaurav Auster, B-501, Hatkesh, Mira Road

33. New Nirmal Nagar, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayander

34. Sita Nagar, D Wing, 203, Navghar Gate, Bhayander

35. Room Number-101, Madhunivas, Navghar Road, Bhayander

36. D-316, Bhakti Apartment, Vyankateshwar Nagar, Cabin Road, Bhayander

37. Building Number 13-302, Siddharth Nagar, Mira Road

38. A 102,104, Shital Nagar Mira Road , Thane-401107

39. A-17-702, Harsh Unique, Shanti Park, Mira Road

40. 503, Flora Building, Flower Vally Housing Society, Kanugo Estate 2, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

41. A-204, Avishkar Garden, Near Ayyappa Temple, Punam Sagar, Mira Road

42. D-003, Vaghani Mahal, Maharana Pratap Road, Bhayander

43. Balakrishna Mestri, C-Wing, G3, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

44. 203, Karim Apartment, Near Anjuman School, Nayanagar, Mira Road

45. Harishchandra Nivas, G-1, Kharigav, Bhayander

46. Bahubali, A-wing, 308, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

47. Lovely Palace, Building Number-2, C 216, Kharigav, Bhayander

48. Saiujala 303, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

49. 404, Om Shri, Krishna Lila Indralok Face 2

50. Shirdi Nagar Rajya B, D-102 wing, Room Number 204 Bhayander

51. A wing 601, Gangasagar, Housing Society, Nityanand Nagar Near Mira Road

52. 104A Building Number 9, Shakti Garden, Sector 6, Mira Road

53. Chetan Provision Store, Near Ration Shop, Ghodbandar, Mira Road

54. Sai Baba Chawl, Janata Nagar Slum, Kashimira, Mira Road

55. A-4-607, MLG Complex, Punam Sagar, Ashhard Jahir Khan, Mira Road

56. 403, Building 1, Poonam Garden, Solitaire I

57. B-91-302 Shanti Nagar Prashant, Sector 6, Mira Road

58. B-201, Anjani Heritage, Kanugo Estate, Mira Road

59. A-303, Gree Miado, Next Holly Cross Covinion School, Shital Nagar, Mira Road

60. B-2-402, NGE, Near Old Petrol Pump, Mira Bhayander Highway

61. 605, Priti Tower 60, Fit Road, Bhayander

62. B Rinka Park Terrace Room, Gita Nagar Bhayander

63. 402, Rekha Apartment, Vimal Dairy lane, Goddev Gav, Bhayander

64. 303, A Wing, Rajesh Apartment, Kashinagar, Vimal dairy lane, Bahayander

65. B/207, Premium Apartment, Pooja Nagar, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

66. B/204, Krishna Apartment, Govind Nagar, Vodafone Gallery, Mira Road

67. 21, Aquila Apartment, Nayanagar, HDFC Bank, Mira Road

68. C-212, Darshn, Gitanagar Phase I, Kashi Mira Bhayander, Sai Petrol Pump

69. 201, Shivtirth, Kharigaon, Bhayander

70. Room Number 3, Jivan Sathi Chawl, Kharigaon, Bhayander

71. Sujata Shopping Centre, B wing, 205, Bhayander

72. B-1, Vyanktesh Nagar, Bhayander

73. Room Number 7, Krupa Building, Jain Nagar, Bhayander

74. 506, Balaji Heights, Indralok, Phase 2, Bhayander

75. A404, Building Number 3, New Sai Charan, Mhatre Road, Bhayander

76. Badra, 601, ern Park, Kashimira, Mira Road

77. 703, Building Number 3, Agarwal Helmate Tower, Kashimira Road, Mira Road

78. Milan Chawl, Janata Nagar Slum, Mira Road

79. 403, Building Number 3, Naman, Near GCC Club, Mira Road

80. Gunabai Chawl, Church Slum, Kashimira, Mira Road

81. C-102, Shantinagar, 13-60 Feet Road, Bhayander

82. E-203, Om Pushpak, BP Road, Bhayander

83. Vastusrishti, B-60, Rawal Nagar, Bhayander

84. Shalibhadra Nagar, B-4 Room Number 102, BP Road, Bhayander

85. Piyush A-104, Siddhivinayak Galli, Navghar Road, Bhayander

86. 310, J1 Building, C Wing, Shirdi Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

87. 303, C-2, A Wing, Sairajya, Shirdi Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander

88. 201, Building Number 1, Sonam Garden, New Next, Phase 2, Infront of Mithalal Bungalow, Bhaynder

89. Om Sai Silver Sarita, B-3-202, Kashimira, Mira Road

90. New Manasi Classic, H-101, Sai Krupa Complex, Kashimira, Mira Road

91. 4A, 603, Eden Rose, Kanakiya Cinemax, Mira Road

92. Patan-2-104, Gaurav Sankalp, Phase 4, 15 Number Bus Stop, Mira Road

93. Chitan, 1-003, Gaurav Sankalp 1, Hatkesh, Mira Road

94. A-701, Om Shri Palace, Bhakti Tower, Mira Road

95. B-3,303, Ramanuj Ramdeo Park, Mira Road

96. 206, B wing Punam Cluster, Mira Road

97. A-1303, Kakkad Paradise, In front of Prabhakar Mhatre Hospital, Penkarpada, Mira Road

98. S wing Delta, Vrindavan Flat Number 438, In front of Pandurangwadi, Mira Road

99. Save House, Behind Hanuman Temple, Penkarpada, Mira Road

100. Pawar Chawl, Near Shankar Temple, Penkarpada, Mira Road

101. B304-305, Shantidip Ganpati Mandir Market, Bhayander

102. 301, A Om Shiv Darshan, Infront of ABMC, Bhayander

103. B107-108, Vyanktesh Krupa, Balaji Complex, 150 Feet Road, Bhayander

104. A-12, Mahavir Riddhi Siddhi, Modi Patel Road, Bhayander

105. Annapurna, G3, Behind Canara Bank, Navghar Road, Bhayander

106. A-201, Shrinath Vandana Co. Housing Society, Near Old Nation Next, Phase 1, Bhaynader

107. 2, G wing, J3 Building, Shirdi Nagar, Navghar Phatak Road, Bhayander

108. A-205, Manibhadra Tower, Indraprasth, Phase 4, Bhayander

109. A504, Shanti Vinayak, Mira Road

110. B-103, Rashmi Tower, phase 3, Ramdev Park, Mira Road

111. 1003, Prathmesh Residency, Ramdeo Park, Mira Road

112. 103, Nilkanth Tower, Kanakiya Road, Mira Road

113. B Wing, 202, Renuja Palace, St Joseph School, Mira Road

114. BD-1, 304, Shakti Nagar Vegetable Market, Near Post Office, Devi Gaon, Mira Road

115. C-24, Jupiter Narendra Park, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

116. A-001, Lubina Apartment, Near Al Shams Masjid, Nayanagar Mira Road

117. B-303, Sanrak complex, Gita Nagar, Hedri Chowk, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

118. Sarayu Sangit, 701, Naya Nagar, Opposite Sita Park, Mira road

119. Minakshi Nagar, Vasundra Chawl, Room Number 3, Kashimira Road, Mira Road

120. Rashmi Harsh, G104, Hatkesh, Mira Road

121. V9, 204, Vinay Nagar, Kashimira, Mira Road

122. 3, MTDC Road, Near Jari Temple, Ghodbandar Gaon, Mira Road

123. 207, Roshan Apartment, Near Vina Hotel, Bhayander

124. A-503, Harmimal Tower, Station Road, Bhayander

125. 101, Damodar Bhavan, Bhayander

126. 2, Penkarpada, Mira Road

127. Room Number 5, Damodar Nibiyar Chawl, Mira Gaothan, Mahanjanwadi, Mira Road

128. Room Number 7-8, Shivshakti Society, Near Kodiyar Temple, Mira Road

129. Anand Patil Chawl, Room Number 4, Near Corporation School, Mira Road

130. 002, Shyam Complex, Vijay Park Amber Plaza, Mira Road

131. Mahajanwadi, Near Shiv Sena Shakti Miragaon Branch, Mira Road

132. Kashiram Patrol Chawl, Near Post Office, Mira Road

133. 107, Mangal Smruti, Maharana Pratap Road, Bhaiyander

134. B-101, Chirag Nagar 1, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayander

135. Rushabh Apt., Near Vina Hotel, Bhayander .

136. New Nalanda, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhyanader

137. Kusum Apartment, A Wing-204, Kasturi Park, Navghar Road, Bhayander

138. Parsanath Jain Nagar, 58, BP Road, Bhayander

139. 107, Rushabh Apt., Jain Nagar, Bhayander

140. Smita Park, Wing 403, Lodha Nagar Naya Road.

141. 90-303, Shubh Angan-2, Punam Complex, Mira Road

142. B-203, Rigal Aarakadi, Punam Sagar, Mira Road

143. C-20-104, Amitraj Co. Housing Society, Sector 11, Shanti Nagar, Mira Road

144. 201, Purushottam Apt, Puja Nagar, Lodha Road, Mira Road

145. B-406, Ozone Cheknaka, Penkarpada, Mira Road

146. 73-Vasishtha Complex, Srishti Complex, Mira Road

147. C503, Om Sai Sundar Angan, Kanakiya, Mira Road

148. 17-Row House, Queens Park, Mira Road

149. Usha Building, C-204, Sai Complex, Kashimira, Mira Road ,

150. 3, Near MTDC Road and Jari Temple, Ghodgaon Bandar, Mira Road

151. Kasturidarshan, D-315, Hanumannagar, Bhayander

152. Uttan Patan Bandar, Aliyana Sea Food, Bhayander

153. DC, 110, Near Parmanand Jain Temple, Devchand Nagar, Bhayander

154. 406 Sterling House, Near Dena Bank, Station Road, Bhayander

155. C-211, Ratn Jyot Apt., 60 Ft Road, Near St. Xavier's School, Bhayander

156. Room Number 1, Village Road, Beside Datta Mandir, Janata Nagar Slum, Kashimira, Mira Road

157. Velkar Nagar, Mondern Slum, Ghobbandar Gaon, Mira Road

158. Jadhav Chawl, Janata Nagar Slum, Kahimira, Mira Road

159. Galli Number 6, Rai Office, Saibaba Temple, Murdhagaon

160. Room Number 704, Building Number 11, Sonam Mayuresh, Old Golden Nest, Bhayander

161. 104, E Building, A Wing, Shirdi Nagar, Navghar Road

162. J-3, I Wing, 136, Shirdi Nagar, Bhayander

163. A-7-203, Sector 4, Shanti Nagar, Mira Road

164. B-402, Asmitha Kanchan, B, Nayanagar, Mira Road

165. B-1-101, Shital Regency, Shital Nagar, Mira Road

166. G-103, Matoshree Nagar, Bharti Park, Mira Road

167. b-5, 203, Bhagyashali Shanti Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, Shanti Nagar Sector 3, Mira Road

168. Uttan Chowk, St. Xavier Division-7, Bhayander

169. 201, Sonam Avenue, New Golden Next, Phase 1, Mira Road

170. 104, Kasturi Vandana Complex, Near Kasturi Road, Bhayander

171. 405, Parijat Residency, Kashinagar, Ghoddev Gaon, Bhayander

172. 103, Jai Guru, Vimal Dairy, Kashi Nagar, Bhayander

173. A1-002, Gayatri Residency, Medtiya Nagar, Phase 1, Seven Square Acedemy, Bhayander

174. 203, Ambika Darshan, Pooja Garden, New Golden Next, Near Mithalal Bungalow, Bhayander

175. Shubhlaxmi Apartment, B-211, BP Road, Bhayander

176. Mathura Kunj, BG1, Cabin Road, Bhayander

177. Nityanand Apartment A, 301, Tirupati Galli, Navghar Road, Bhayander

178. New Shridham, B Wing, G2, Gita Bhavan Lane, Navghar Road, Bhayander

179. Building Number 6-504, Sadguru Complex, Kanakiya, Mira Road

180. 102, Gaurav Avishkar, Bevarly Park, Kanakiya, Mira Road

181. D-104, Shri Sarnam, Ramdeo Park, Mira Road

182. B-102, Akash Ganga Building, Devchand Nagar, Near Jain Mandir

183. A-201, Shriram Sarovar, JP Thakur Marg, Bhayander

184. A302, New Pallavi Building, Infront of Nakoda Hospital, Bhayander

185. NP Paradise, Building 8-502, Hatkesh, Mira Road

186. B-204, New Punam Green Pleasant Park, Mira Road

187. A-33, Agatya Sector, Mira Road

188. A-602, Vishal Building, Maxes Banquet Hall, Bhayander

189. A-266, Shital Kunj Building, Devchand Nagar, Gita Nagar Jain Office, Bhayander

190. 333, Gandi Nagar, Samshan Road, Slum, Bhanyader

191. Jay Ambe Nagar, 2, Painter Galli, Bhayander

192. B-105, Chirag Apt 2, Shiv Sena galli, Bhayander

193. G-10, Jay Om satyam, Near Dhanvatri Hospital, Bhayander

194. 206, Mahesh Nagar 4, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayander

195. B110, Triveni Apartment, Sena Galli, Bhayander

196. 414, Sharmsafalya, B, Punam Garden, Mira Road

197. Mira Vallabh Shopping Centre, A Wing, Bhayander

198. C 315, Kamdhenu, Navghar Road, Bhayander

199. Gomati Bhavan, A Wing, 102, Near Satyanarayan Temple, Cabin Road, Bhayander

200. A-2, Sai Mahima, Society Navghar Road, Bhayander

201. 102 Ramchandra, Lucky Star Galli, Bhayander

202. Shri Mahavir Darshan, G1, Gita Bhavan Lane, Navghar Road, Bhayander

203. 502, A Wing, Cheda Complex Accord, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

204. 704, B wing, Aashirwad Chawl, Laxmi Park, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

205. 3-305, Narmada Paradise, Ganpati Temple, Evershine, Mira Road

206. 003, Shriji Mandir, Gita Nagar, Phase 1, Opp Balaji Temple, Mira Road

207. Shiv Sadan Chawl, Penkarpanada, Mira Road

208. Aatamaram Gavand Chawl, Hanuman Galli, Penkarpada, Mira Road

209. Savli Coop Ho. Society, Near Ganesh Mandir, Penkarpada, Mira Road

210. 10, Room Number 401, Shri Shashwat Society, Pleasant Park, Mira Road

211. 17, Suprabhat Chawl, Gujrati Chawl Kodiyar Temple, Penkarpada, Mira Road

212. Gujrati Chawl, Radhekrrishna Chawl, 611-22, Penkarpada, Mira Road

213. C4, Sham Sundar Chawl, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Penkarpada, Mira Road

214. Shivsrishti Chawl, Penkarpada, Nirbadevi Temple, Mira Road

215. 401, Sai Enclave Cp. Housing Society, Shiv Vinayak Nagar, Penkarpada, Mira Road

216. Galli Number 3, Shivneri, Raigaon, Uttan Road Bhayandar

217. Anandnagar, Talawali, Uttan Road, Bhayandar

218. 203, A, Jay Apt, 60 Ft Road, Bhayander

219. 103, Haridarshan B, Maharana Pratap Road, Bhayander

220. 31, Shailesh Nivas, 60 ft Road, Bhayander

221. C-302, Om Laxman Apt, vimal Dairy road, Ghoddeo Gaon, Bhayander

222. 101, Rajput Palace, Near Padmaja Hospital, Ghoddeogaon, Bhayander

223. 2, Kamlibai Nivas, Goddeogaon, Bhayander

224. D305, Bharat Chaya Building, Kashinagar, Vimal Dairy Road, Bhayander

225. 62, Digambar Society, Navghar Gaon, Bhayander

226. 303, 304, Shivdarshan B, New Golden Nest Road, Infront of Ramd…

227. Ganesh Deval Nagar, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayander

228. K-90, Near Hanuman Temple, Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar, Bhayander

229. A-204, Alora Apt, Rajesh Hotel Galli, Bhayander

230. A-103, Ambika Park, Shivsena Galli, Bhayannder

231. 202, Salom Heritage, Bhayander

232. 205, Prathmesh Residency, Kanakiya, Mira Road

233. D-9, 303, Ramtek Coop. Ho. Society, Mira Road

234. B-302, Unique Heights, SK Stone, Mira Road

235. A-304, Arzayo Society, Near BK School Mira Road

236. Building 201, Raj Atlantics, SVP Road, Shivar Garden, Mira Road

237. I-201, Rashmi Tanay, Beverly Park, Mira Road

238. New Amar Prem Kharigaon

239. Dharti Puja, A-001, Kharigaon

240. New Bhanudas, D-15, Navghar Road

241. Oswal Park, 7, B-201, Gesal Park

242. Nilkahandya A402, Asha Nagar

243. Vishal Apt, 205, Cabin Road, Bhayander

244. Shri Shiv Darshan, A-308, Narmada Nagar Bhayander

245. C-150, Apna Ghar, Phase 1, Near Shifting, Ghodbanadr Gaon, Mira Road

246. Shrinath Tower, Sai Complex, Kashimira, Mira Road

247. B604, Al Ammar, ern Park, Kashimira, Mira Road

248. A-301, Eden Building, Vijay Park, Sanghvi Park, Mira Road

249. Amish Park, C Wing, 102, Mira Road

250. Jyeshtha Building, Sector 1, Mira Road

251. Kisan Nagari, Penkarpada, Mira Road

252. 1, Shevanti Chawl, Near Tambe School, Penkarpada, Mira Road

253. C Wing, Hiral Gril, Near Delta Garden, Mira Road

254. E Wing, Hiral Gril, Near Delta Garden, Mira Road

255. Om Sai Welfare Society, Penkarpada, Mira Road

256. 4, Pandurangwadi, Near Lodha Aqua, Penkarpada, Mira Road

257. A-302, Natasha Park, Penkarpada 2, Mira Road

258. Gujrati Chawl, Kondiyar Temple, Penkarpada, Mira Road

259. 2, Sai Niwas, Behind Corporation School, Penkarpada, Mira Road

260. 603, Savera Apt, Munshi Compound, Mira Road