Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s active caseload below 1300 for first time in 3 months

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases nears 22,000, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reached a significant milestone in its battle against the deadly pandemic as the active caseload of the twin-city has fallen below 1,300 for the first time in three months.

Apart from a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, the downward trend in the daily count of fresh cases has been observed this month. This is evident from the fact that 1,347 recoveries in the past ten days have clearly outweighed the 1,145 new positive cases that have been reported in the corresponding period. 107 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 21,950, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 20,027 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. While the overall recovery rate has further improved to 91.24 percent, the bettering figures have ensured that the twin city's active cases are limited to 1,229 patients.

The active caseload below the current mark was reported at 1217 cases on 16, July. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) which continues to hover above 3.16 percent remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll has climbed to 694.

A cursory glance at MBMC's official health bulletin shows that an around 69,280 people were under observation, even as a total of 96,728 swab samples had been sent for testing so far, out of which 74,111 tested negative, 21,950 positive and reports of 665 people were still awaited. Notably, the MBMC has intensified its checking mechanism by collecting as many as 10, 166 swabs in the past ten days.