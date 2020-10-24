Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: IPL betting racket busted; 3 held from Kashimira lodge

Rooms in shady hotels and lodges in the Mira Road- Kashimira belt has been transformed into dens for the notorious gambling mafia to conduct online betting activities on cricket matches.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate, apprehended three small-time bookies from a lodge in Kashimira for their involvement in an online cricket betting racket on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API Pravin Swami and police personnel Ganesh Vanve swooped down on a room in Sahara Lodging and Boarding located on the service of the highway in Kashimira.