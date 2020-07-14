Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC rolls out 'Chase the Virus' model to combat COVID-19

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally rolled up its sleeves to launch the “Chase the Virus” model to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus which has spread its tentacles in almost all the parts of the twin-city.

The model has helped in bringing down the number of cases in Dharavi and flattened the Covid-19 curve, prompting the state government to stress upon its strict implementation in other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As a part of the model which is based on the lines of a rapid action strategy envisages door-to-door surveillance to screen residents across the twin-city.

Armed with thermal guns and pulse oxy-meters, dedicated teams comprising civic personnel will check for fever and other symptoms, co-morbidities and conduct tests of suspected persons with the help of Rapid Antigen Kits.

As of now, the civic administration has equipped itself with 4,000 kits. But in order to speed up testing, the MBMC has completed the process of procuring 1 lakh more Rapid Antigen Test kits to launch a massive operation of screening people across the twin-city.

Performed on a suspected patient’s nasal swab, Rapid Antigen Test – detects the presence of viral proteins in the nasal secretion on the swab and the results are available in less than 30 minutes. The MBMC has recently undertaken special training sessions aimed at capacity building of the frontline workers who will be engaged for the job.