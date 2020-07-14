Deputy mayor of MBMC is all for unlocking economy

Bhayandar: The BJP-led ruling governance in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has impressed upon the civic chief the need to resume economic activities by gradually easing the total lockdown which has been imposed in the twin-cities.

After a brief stint of getting into unlock mode, newly appointed municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod had imposed a 10-day total lockdown from July 1 which has now been extended till the midnight of July 18. In his letter to the civic administration, deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot has sought implementation of Mission Begin Again instead of lockdowns which were not the only solution to fight the pandemic.

“We are already into an economic mess, people will end up losing their jobs and livelihood due to prolonged lockdowns. Instead of imposing closure of establishments, our focus should be on relaxations albeit with a proper mechanism in place to keep a tab on violations to ensure that all rules including maintaining social distancing are being religiously followed,” said Gehlot.

Congress corporator Sarah Akram echoed similar views while demanding an end to lockdown extensions henceforth.

However, the civic administration is of the opinion to wait and let the number of positive cases in the twin-cities come down before relaxing restrictions.

While 1,880 people have tested positive in the 10 day lockdown period, the number of cumulative Covid-19 cases had reached 5,568. Seven deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll 191.

Apart from specific time-based relaxations granted to medical stores, hospitals and milk shops, all other establishments including vegetable, fish and mutton markets have been ordered to remain closed till July 18. However, home deliveries have been allowed.