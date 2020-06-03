Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports 43 new cases on Wednesday, tally zooms to 820

With 43 more people testing positive, the total number of cumulative positive cases in the twin city breached the 800-mark on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has climbed to 820.

Further escalating worries for the MBMC’s health department, 32 out of the 20 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas and only 11 new patients are those who were in close contact of people who had tested positive earlier. 22 patients recovered and were discharged from the designated Covid-19 hospital on Wednesday.

With that said, a total of 494 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 285. Unfortunately, eight more people succumbed while undergoing treatment for the infection, as the death toll climbed to 41 on Wednesday.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 3,150 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,085 persons tested negative, 820 persons tested positive even as reports of 245 persons were awaited from the designated laboratories.

Notably, 171 people have tested positive in just four days, taking the corona-graph of the twincity to alarmingly high upward levels.