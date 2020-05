Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 24

Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients and 60 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 47,190 and the death toll reached 1,577.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths. Of the 60 deaths reported on Saturday, 40 were reported in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, two in Solapur, one each in Vasai-Virar, Satara, Thane and Nanded. Currently 4,85,623 people are in home quarantine and 33,545 in institutional quarantine.