Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 24

Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190, a health department statement said.
Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 1,577.
42 of these deaths took place since Friday evening, while 18 deaths had taken place in the last two weeks (but test results for coronavirus came later), it said.
821 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 13,404.
Of 47,190 cases in the state, 28,817 were reported in Mumbai. The financial capital of the country also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths.The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.
Of the 60 deaths reported on Saturday, 40 were reported in Mumbai, 14 in Pune,two in Solapur, one each in Vasai-Virar, Satara, Thane and Nanded.
Currently 4,85,623 people are in home quarantine and 33,545 in institutional quarantine.
Here's the full list of containment zones issued by Panvel Municipal Corporation:
Kamothe
Kamothe All Sectors.( Except MGM Hospital and Industrial Area.) Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13.
Kamothe Sector 19, Shirkhar Complex Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana,
Kamothe Sector 34, Ravi Ratan Corner. Kamothe Sector 10, Vikram Tower, Plot No. A- 205.
Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building, Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas.
Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS,
Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency Kamothe Sector 11, NandKrupa CHS.
Kamothe Sector 21, Gauri- Shankar Society, Plot No. 186.
Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS.
Kamothe Sector 36, Shidhivinayak, Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS
Kamothe Sector 8, Pushapak Ganga CHS, Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex
Kamothe Sector 20, Shidhivinayak Complex Kamothe Sector 11, Kurn Recidency, Plot No. 47.
Kamothe Sector 09, Sat Prathana, Plot No. 29.
Kamothe Sector 21, Royal Height Building, Plot No. 198/ 199,
Kamothe Sector 34, Om Sai Darshan, Plot No. 141/ 145.
Kamothe Sector 10, Satyam Platainun CHS, Plot No. 43
Kamothe Sector 36, Krishna Appartment, Plot No. 10.
Kamothe Sector 11, Krushna Apartment, Plot No. 35.
Kamothe Sector 34, Mansarovar Complex.
Kamothe Sector 10, Sai Pratima CHS, Plot No..34.
Kamothe Sector 12, Sal Dham, Plot no 73,
Kamothe Sector 6, Sarin Sangam Apartment
Kamothe Sector 35, Plot No. 83, Sankalp CHS,
Kamothe Sector 06, C-wing, Shitaldhara Complex.
Kamothe Sector 24, Plot-12/D, Sky Gold Appartment
Kamothe Village , Sector 14, Plot-18/19, Mira Prabhu Niwas.
Kamothe Sector 18, Plot No.50,63,64,65 Silver Star CHS
Kamothe Sector 11, Plot No. 29, Asiana Complex.
Kamothe Sector 11, Vasant Park CHS, V-wing
Kamothe Sector 11, Sal Krupa CHS, Plot No. 55.
Kamothe Sector 18, Tirupati Enclave Society, Plot NO. 40.
Kamothe Sector 09, Shivs'agar Society, B-Wing, Plot No. 16.
Kamothe Sector 05, Maruthi dham, A-wing, Plot No. 11.
Kamothe Sector 36, Suraj Complex, C-wing, Plot No. 21.
Kamothe Sector 35, Athary Building, A-wing, Plot No. 45.
Kamothe Sector 06, Anant Vatikak, E-wing, Plot No. 22.
Kamothe Sector 08, Mahavir Vastu, D-wing, Plot No. 09.
Kamothe Sector 17, Ridhi-Sidhi Darshan Society, 13-wing, Plot No.
34.
Kamothe Sector 14, Lake View Society, Plot No. 37.
Kamothe Sector 06-A, Vijaydeep Appartment, A-Wing, Plot No. 15
Kamothe Sector 14, Vista Corner Society, Plot No. 08-D.
Kamothe Sector 10, Shree Ashthavinayak Krupa Society, Plot No. 0
Kamothe Sector 35, Sal Sagar Society, A-wing, Plot No. 03.
Kamothe Sector 22, Tirupati CHS, Plot No. 21.
Kamothe Sector 16, prem Pride CHS, Plot No. 08-A.
Kamothe Sector 11, Mahadev Patil Building, Plot No. 03.
Kamothe Sector 01,Varadvinayk CHS, Plot No. 10.
Kamothe Sector 08, Anirudh Astha Society, Plot No.15.
Kamothe Sector 10, Maruti Enclave, B-wing, Plot No. 48.
Kamothe Sector 16, Suraj Sadan CHS, Plot No. 11,
Kamothe Sector 05, Star A-01 Building , Plot No.40.
Kamothe Sector 06, Snehar Appartment, C-wing, Plot No. 07.
Kamothe Sector 18, Hari Om Complex, A-wing, Plot No. 80.
Kamothe Sector 36, Tirupati Complex, B-wing, Sector-36, Plot No. 78.
Kamothe Sector 17, Shiv Kalpataru, R.B.K. No.04, Plot No. 01.
Kamothe Sector 21, Shubh Arcade, Plot No. 22.
Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Green Park, C-wing.
Kamothe Sector 22, Gagangiri Appartment, Sec.12 Kamothe.
Kamothe Sector 35, Sal Pooja Arcade, Plot No. 67.
Kamothe Sector 07, Three Ganesh CHS, Plot No. 25.
Kamothe Sector 07, Jay Ganraj Building, Plot No. 25.
Kamothe Sector 07, Shree Ram Acade, B-wing, Plot No. 18-A.
Panvel
Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka,
Panvel Tulsi Lila Co. op. Ho. Lmt Kalundre.
Panvel Line Ali, Nilkant Darshan CHS.
Panvel Arihant Plaza, Plot No. 144, Godbole Construction, Near Suruchi Hotel, Middle Class Scoeity.
Panvel Near Orian Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS, Room No. 203
Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka
Shani Mandir, Tapalnaka to Panchratan Chawk Road and its Sub Roads.
Panvel Tulsibag CHS, Near Garden Hotel.
Panvel Parameshwari Niwas, Plot No. 45, 52 Banglow.
Panvel Parijat Builicling , Near Uran Naka.
Panvel Sahayog Society, E-wing, loshi Ali.
Panvel Moraj RiverSide, Park, T-02, Takka.
Panvel Akansha Avenue, 13-wing, Opp. Kalan Samaj Mandir; Thana Naka Road.
Panvel Mauli Darshan Building , Kalundre Gaon.
Panvel Sai Mannat Society, Plot No. 71/72, Kalundre.
Panvel Sai Siddhi Building , A-wing, Kalundre.
Panvel Kaiptaru Riverside CHS, Raved Building No. 03, A-wing.
Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House.
Kharghar
Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, Room No.11, Gharkul CHS.
Kharghar Sector 15, Gharghar- Makarand Vihar CHS, 8-04.
Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Kunj Vihar, Building No. 10, Plot No. 15.
Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Matruchaya Society, Building No.C- 3.
Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, 8-601, •
Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar
Kharghar Sector 19, Devdarshan Complex
P. No- 23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19
Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale
Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School
Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shiip Chowk
Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.
Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304
Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, jaynai, Plot 51, Ov
Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building, Swapnapurti CHS
Kharghar Pandurang Niwas, behind Laxmi-Narayan Building, Taloja- Gaon.
Kharghar Sector- 21,P1ot No. 05,Shree Niketan
Taloja (Panchnand) Sector 09, Plot No.14, Uma Paradise.
Kharghar Sector 10, Premnath Gaykar Chawl.
Kharghar Sector 13, Balaji Heights.
Kharghar Sector 03, Matoshri Building , Belpada.
Kharghar Sector 34, Sai Mannat.
Kharghar Sector 34. Simaran Safayar CHS, Plot NO. 34.
Kharghar Sector 11, Friend CHS, Plot No. 25.
Kharghar Sector 12, Suryoday CHS, Plot No. 138..
Kharghar Sector 21, Tapovan CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 167.
Kharghar Sector 08, Bhoomi Heights CHS, A-wing.
Kharghar Sector 10, Lavista CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 256/257.
Kharghar Sector 21, Dnyan sadhana Society, B-wing, Plot No. 63.
Kharghar Sector 10, Sencity Society, Plot No. 201.
Kharghar Sector 10, Ashoka Residency, Plot No. 03.
Kharghar Sector 35,,Mayank Residency.
Kharghar Sector 05, Savli CHS, Plot No. 41.
Kharghar Sector 34-H, Smith CHS.
Kharghar Sector 20, Haware Gulmohor Building, A-wing. "
Kharghar Sector 02, Vighanharta CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 10.
Kharghar Sector 08, Shanti Niketan, Plot No. 08.
New Panvel
New Panvel Sector 14,E1/2,C/8, behind of CKT School
New Panvel Sector 6, 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel
New Panvel Sector 6,Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex
New Panvel Sector 4, Pushapmala co oprative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83
New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102
New panvel Aro Tower, A wing, Room No. 103
New Panvel Sector B, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2
New Panvel Sector 17, Sai Shraddha CHS, Plot No. 12, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building
New Panvel Sector 04, Plot No.158/159, Pushplata CHS
New Panvel Sector 16, Sapkal Chawl , Podi-02. Near Pillai College.
New Panvel Sector 07, Shree ji Sangh, Sector 07, Khanda Colony.
New Panvel Sector 15, Gumohor Park Society, Plot No. 06.
New Panvle Sector 07, Vision Society, Near Pillai Colloge Academy, Khanda Colony.
New Panvle Sector 06, Nilkanth Park CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 18, Khanda Colony
New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO
New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office
New Panvel Sector 13, CIDCO Colony, A-Type.
New Panvle Sector 13, Cidco Coloty, Chawl No. 11, A-type.
New Panvel Sector 13, Vasamt Nivas, Chawl No. 48., A-Type, Cidco Vasahat.
New Panvel Sector 09, Dhanlakshmi Appartment, Plot No. 90/91.
Kalamboli
Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp Plot no 14.
Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing,
Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada, Vitthal Mandir
Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60,
Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7, Gokuldham, A wing.
Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401, Building
Kalamboli Sector 04, Building No. 09, KL-04
Kalamboli Secotr 03/E, K.L.5/44, Near Sudhgad High School.
Kalamboli Sector 10/E, Kuber Palace, Plot No. 09, Roadpali.
Kalamboli Sector 04, Guru Villa Complex, A-wing, Plot No. 23.
Kalamboli Sector 11, Guru Kutir Complex, C-Wing, Plot No. 24.
Kalamboli Sector 11, Neel Sankul CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 20-C.
Kalamboli Sector 01-E, Satya Sanskar Society, C-wing, Plot No. 30.
Kalamboli Sector 01-E , Sansruti AppartmenL Plot No. 30, C-wing.
Kalamboli Sector 02-E, L.I.G.- 02, Building No.29.
Kalamboli RAF Camp, Type-01, Taloja.
Kalamboli Sector 15, Black Smith Corner-02, A-Wing, Plot No. A-
21.
Kalamboli Sector 15 , Palm Vihar, B-wing.
Kalamboli Sector 12, Gurudwara Zopadpatti.
Kalamboli Sector 4, LISP Camp, Plot no 14.
