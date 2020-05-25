Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Despite faster doubling rate, recovery rate betters at 60%; 34 new cases on Monday

In a major cause of worry for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the COVID-19 doubling rate has gathered speed, by worsening to 14 days due to an alarming spike in number of cases in the twin-city for the past couple of days.

Till last week, the doubling rate was pegged at 20 days. Despite a rise in cases, the recovery rate has bettered and currently hovers a little above 60 per cent.

The health department has registered 143 cases in the past five days. With the latest additions, the cumulative total of COVID-19 positive cases registered in the twin-city had climbed to 533, till Monday night.

After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number of patients climbed to 51 till April 11 and reached 102 on April 18, clocking seven days for doubling cases.

Adequate restrictions by civic chief C.K. Dange had already been imposed to successfully create an environment of social distancing in the twin-city. The direction changed and the doubling rate increased to around 20 days as the MBMC had registered a total of 157 cases till April 30 and 235 till May 8.

However, the twin-city has started witnessing a sudden spike in cases, adding speed to the doubling rate. On the other hand a total of 318 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 198. Swab test reports of 226 people were still awaited. Unfortunately, 17 people have succumbed while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection