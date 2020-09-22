Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. MLA from Dharavi constituency, Gaikwad becomes 13th minister to have tested positive for Covid-19.
Gaikwad on late Tuesday evening tweeted: "During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol. Stay safe. Take care."
Apart from Gaikwad, 12 other ministers from the state have contracted the disease. Two ministers -- State energy minister Nitin Raut and rural development minister Hasan Mushrif both tested positive on September 18.
