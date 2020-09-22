Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. MLA from Dharavi constituency, Gaikwad becomes 13th minister to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Gaikwad on late Tuesday evening tweeted: "During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol. Stay safe. Take care."