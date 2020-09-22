Coronavirus in Mumbai: Stepped up contact tracing throws up 55,000 new cases

As of Monday, the number of cumulative cases reported in the city was 1,86,150 and deaths 8,502. The cases are expected to touch the 2-lakh mark in the coming days. According to the BMC, of the total cases detected in six months, nearly 70 percent are index cases, indicating they came in contact with an infected person.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said, “Tracing the maximum number of close contacts has been of great help to us in controlling the outbreak to a large extent. Around 70% of these cases are index cases, which means they are close contacts of someone who had tested positive earlier. The exercise of tracing close contacts of those testing positive is being followed diligently, on a daily basis.”

As of September 21, the BMC had traced 27,61,050 close contacts, of which 10,58,556 were identified as high-risk and 17,02,494 were identified as low-risk contacts. As on September 19, 23,57,611 people have already completed their quarantine.

"Maximum contact-tracing took place in the past three months. By June 9, we had traced around nine lakh highrisk and low-risk contacts, which went up to 15 lakh in the first week of July, followed by 21 lakh in mid-August. As on Monday, our tally of traced high-risk contacts has crossed 27 lakh," said another senior BMC official.

Earlier in June, Mumbai was reporting between 700 and 1,300 Covid-19 cases daily, until August 23, after which the number of cases began to show an upward spike. Starting September 1, there were 1,100 and 1,900 Covid-19 cases being reported daily. Just eight days after, this number went up to more than 2,000 cases daily. The number of active cases in the city has also gone up to 26,735 from the 18,170 reported on August 20. The BMC attributed this spike to Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram, coupled with relaxations in lockdown norms and aggressive testing.