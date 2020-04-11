Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Senior police inspector from Thane tests positive for COVID-19

A senior police inspector from Thane commissonerate tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, confirmed the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday. The police inspector is a station incharge from one of the police stations under Thane commissonerate.

The health officers said that the inspector complained of chest pain on April 5 when he was in the police station. He called a hospital PRO and the PRO brought a doctor into the police station to check on the inspector. However, the PRO tested positive of COVID-19 some days ago.

Meanwhile, the inspector went to his native village Nashik where his health condition worsened. Thereafter he got admitted to a private hospital in Nashik and was tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Officer said that it might be that the inspector got infected after coming into contact with the PRO as he was tested positive earlier.

Sandeep Malvi, Deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "This is high-risk task because his contact list includes many politicians and senior police officers and IPS oficers from Thane city. We are testing all of them."

DCP S S Burse from Thane police zone 1 said, "We have marked 31 police personnel including lower-rank to upper-rank officers. We have handed this list to corporation. Later, corporation will take a decision over on it".

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Thane city is 43 including one death. Of the 43, three of them discharged, said Dr Ramrao Kendre, Health Department TMC.