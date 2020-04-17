Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Pune division records 47 deaths, to implement new protocol to treat patients

Mumbai: Pune division, which is the second Corona hotspot after Mumbai, reported four deaths since Wednesday evening taking the total death Coronavirus death count to 47 so far.
The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Pune division comprising Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Area, Pune Rural and Cantonment has increased to 497 till now.
Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar told FPJ,’’ Of the 47 deaths, 44 are from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Rural and Cantonment while 2 are from Satara and 1 from Solapur.
The administration has set up a 10 member Task Force to provide new protocol for treatment to be given to the COVID 19 patients. Its report is expected by Friday evening and its implementation will be done from Saturday onwards.’’
In a serious bid to send a strong message to the residents to comply lockdown norms, the Pune police started applying healthy reprimand in yoga and exercises especially for morning walkers.
They rounded up few morning walkers on Thursday who had come out for their regular walk in Bibvewadi. They were made to perform yoga and exercises on the road.
In a video shared by the police over 50 people were seen standing in rows and made to perform Surya Namaskars and jumping exercises. The exercises were done with adequate social distancing.
In another video, Kondhwa police made about 100 people who were found violating the lockdown orders do sit ups and exercises in a bid to positively reinforce social distancing.
