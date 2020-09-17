Coronavirus in Maharashtra: MSRTC to allow full capacity from September 18

Currently MSRTC buses are being run at half the passenger capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state government has allowed us to run the buses with 100 per cent passenger-carrying capacity instead of 50 per cent," said Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the corporation, on Thursday.

Passengers will have to follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and using sanitizers, he said.

MSRTC restarted inter-district services from August 20 as the lockdown was eased.

It is operating 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

