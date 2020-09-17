Coronavirus in Maharashtra: MSRTC to allow full capacity from September 18

Maharashtra state government has permitted Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate state transport bus at full seating capacity. The services will be in full effect starting Friday, September 18, 2020.
However, MSRTC has made it mandatory to wear a mask and sanitize the passengers during the journey.
Currently MSRTC buses are being run at half the passenger capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The state government has allowed us to run the buses with 100 per cent passenger-carrying capacity instead of 50 per cent," said Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the corporation, on Thursday.
Passengers will have to follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and using sanitizers, he said.
MSRTC restarted inter-district services from August 20 as the lockdown was eased.
It is operating 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day.
With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.
(with agency inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)