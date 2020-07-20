Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown extended in select areas of Thane district till July 31

The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.
The extended shutdowns will remain in force in existing and new containment zones, stated an order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar. The lockdown was also extended in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation till July 31, its commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. The lockdown will be enforced only in hot spot areas.
Meanwhile, as many as 1,678 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, pushing its overall count to 67,605. With 22 patients in the district dying due to the infection during the day, its fatality count reached 1,892.
A total of 62.68 per cent patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district so far following recovery and 23,341 ones are currently being treated.
