Coronavirus in Thane: TMC orders refund of Rs 27 lakh to 196 COVID-19 patients

An eight member auditor team of Thane Municipal Corporation after examining 15 Thane based hospitals has found that these private hospitals has over charged 196 patients to the tune of Rs 27 lakh and has asked these hospitals to refund the excess billing amount to the Covid patients.

During the pandemic, these private hospitals had issued excess billing and overcharged 196 Covid patients, a TMC official said on Saturday. TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma will issues show cause notice to these hospital soon.

"Of the 1,752 bills, 486 payments were probed and we found 196 to be objectionable or in excess of service rendered. The respective hospitals have been asked to refund the money," the official informed.

The audit of bills handed down to patients in 15 private hospitals was ordered by recently-appointed civic chief Vipin Sharma, he added.

There were many complaints of over charging by private hospitals in Thane, following which the recently-appointed civic chief Vipin Sharma formed a team of eight members of auditors under supervision of chief auditor Kiran Tayade.

"We will soon issue a show cause notice to these hospital for overcharging patients," said TMC, PRO, Sandeep Malvi.

There are about 15 private COVID-19 hospitals in Thane and their capacity is around 1000 beds.