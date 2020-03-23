Coronavirus in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state-wide curfew, closure of district borders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced state-wide lockdown and closure of district borders to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 15,307 lives and infected 349,807 people globally.
However, Thackeray pointed out that shops of essential commodities like grocery shops, milk supply, bakery along with hospitals, chemist shops, animal food stores and banks will remain open.
Uddhav said that on Sunday, the government closed the state borders and now is closing the boundaries of the districts of the state. He added that there are some districts where the virus hasn't reached and hence such a decision was taken.
Thackeray said that all places of worship inclusing temples, churches and mosques have already been closed and will remain closed.
"Private vehicles are completely banned on roads except in exceptional cases it will be allowed," the Chief Minister said. He added that the number of passengers in the rickshaw, taxi etc. will be limited.
The Chief Minister also told the home-quarantined to follow the government's instructions and remain at a safe distance from their family members
Thackeray said that the government is training Asha, Anganwadi and Homeguards in medical field.
Earlier on Monday morning, Chief Minister warned the citizens not to break the law and fight against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said in Marathi, "Take the fight against coronavirus seriously. Don't play with yourself and others' health. Section 144 is imposed so that only essential services continue. Dont bring your vehicles on the road and break the law."
Meanwhile, the positive cases of coronavirus rose to 89 in the state.
