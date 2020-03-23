Coronavirus in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state-wide curfew, closure of district borders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced state-wide lockdown and closure of district borders to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 15,307 lives and infected 349,807 people globally.

However, Thackeray pointed out that shops of essential commodities like grocery shops, milk supply, bakery along with hospitals, chemist shops, animal food stores and banks will remain open.

Uddhav said that on Sunday, the government closed the state borders and now is closing the boundaries of the districts of the state. He added that there are some districts where the virus hasn't reached and hence such a decision was taken.

Thackeray said that all places of worship inclusing temples, churches and mosques have already been closed and will remain closed.