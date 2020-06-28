Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another day of 5,000+ cases

For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 count of new cases, with the number going up to 5,493 on Sunday. The state toll is now 1,64,626, including 7,429 fatalities, according to the state health department.

The state recorded a total 156 deaths, of which 60 occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 96 were those which occurred earlier. A total of 86,575 patients have recovered and been discharged across the state.

Maharashtra has been setting a new record for daily cases since Thursday, when 4,841 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. On Friday and Saturday, there were 5,024 and 5,318 cases respectively, overtaking Thursday's tally and on Sunday, this number surged further, at 5,493.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been steadily registering a marginal decline over the last two days. 1,300 new cases were reported in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll to 75,047, including 4,371 deaths. There were 23 fatalities were recorded in the city on Sunday, according to the report of the BMC health department. On Saturday, Mumbai had posted 1,402 new cases.

K East ward (Andheri east, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle), became the first ward in the city to cross the 5,000-mark. The ward, which topped the list of the worst-affected wards since last week, had recorded a cumulative 5,082 cases till Sunday. The ward currently has 2,454 active Covid-19 cases, the highest across the city and 2,311 people have been cured and discharged so far.

"We have over 1,000 patients who are involved in essential services, especially from the MIDC, SEEPZ, airports, hotels near airports, Marol Police Camp, CISF camps, SevenHills Hospital, Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital. The slum population in the ward is almost 70 per cent. We have implemented Mission Zero and put in place stringent containment measures," said Prashant Sapkale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K (East) ward.

Total Tally (Mumbai) : 75,047

Total Tally (state) : 1,64,626

Total Deaths (Mumbai) : 4,371

Total Deaths (state) : 7,429

Recovery rate (Mumbai): 58%

Recovery rate (state): 52.59%